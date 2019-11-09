Iran ranks first in AI research in West Asia: report

With 1,813 papers, Iran took first place among other countries in the region in the field of AI research in 2018, followed by Turkey with 1,678 researches, the data analysis shows.

Of the total 1,813 papers, some 1,672 were citable documents.

Based on the information gained from 1997 until 2017, Iran submitted 34,028 articles about AI and its usage, ranking it at the 14th place in the world in the area of artificial intelligence.

Iran is the 8th country in the world based on high impact and high citation articles and the only country from the Middle East in the top ten countries in this field.

Iran has submitted 1.3 percent of the high citation articles in the field of artificial intelligence and also 0.02 percent of the hot articles.

The country has also published 271 highly cited papers and 5 hot papers, making it one of the best countries in this field.

Half of the highly cited papers submitted by Iran have been conducted with the help of researchers from other countries, but only 0.74 percent of them are the result of collaborating with the industry sector.

