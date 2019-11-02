Five laureates of 2019 Mustafa Prize from Iran, Turkey

Held biennially, the Mustafa Prize is a science and technology award, granted to top researchers and scientists of the Islamic world.

The details of the laureates and their works will be announced during the third round of the event will be held on November 11th at Vahdat Hall.

Two works in the field of life and medical science and technology will share the Mustafa Prize in this field and three scientists share the prize in the newly added category named, Mustafa prize laureates from Islamic countries, he explained.

The laureates in the field of life and medical science and Technology are not living in the Islamic countries, however, they are citizens of these countries, he explained.

During the event, the head of Mustafa Prize scientific committee Hassan Zohour provided a report on their activities saying that the call for the 2019 Mustafa Prize was sent to 202 authentic academic centers and 512 scientists in 52 countries.

The prominent scientists are from countries including Malaysia, Turkey, England, India, and Iraq in different fields of water-energy nexus and health, as well as scientific collaboration including science communication, financing for science and technology and also women in science and technology.

A total of 1649 works were assessed by the jury of the event and 29 works were selected from 192 works and were selected and four finalists were announced at the information and communication science and technology, he said.

A total of 644 works in the field of life and medical science and technology were assessed and 106 were chosen for semi-final stages and four were selected as finalists, he said.

However out of 172 works in Nano-science and Nanotechnology none of them was recognized as the finalists, he said.

In total ten works were recognized as the finalists of this round of the event and the laureates in the category of scientists from Islamic countries are selected from these finalists, he explained.

In all areas of science and technology, 614 works were submitted, eight of which were assessed in the second stage and two were amongst the finalists, he said.

About 500 juries from 200 universities and 35 countries assessed the submitted works and the final jury spent 800 people per hour for selecting the laureates, he added.

The Mustafa Prize is awarded in five categories of information and communication science and technology, life and medical science and technology, Nano-science and nanotechnology and all areas of science and technology and scientists from Islamic countries.

These areas include the following UNESCO fields of education: natural sciences, mathematics, and statistics; information and communication technologies; engineering, manufacturing, and construction; agriculture, forestry, fisheries and veterinary; health and welfare as well as cognitive science and Islamic economics and banking.

The event aims to improve scientific relations between academics and researchers in order to facilitate the growth of science in the Islamic world.

ZZ/IRN 83538476