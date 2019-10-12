Iran's FOREX reserves increase last year

He made the remarks in West Azarbaijan province late on Fri. in a Dialogue Council Meeting between public and private sectors and added, “moreover, an important part of foreign currency required for importing products into the country has been provided using export of non-oil commodities.”

He called on those who are active in the economic sector of the country to understand the condition of country in line with materializing objectives facing this sector.

The current economic problems facing the country can be settled through cooperation and collaboration of officials, Hemmati added.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Hemmati pointed to the problems of exporters on the way of repatriation of foreign exchange and added, “it should be tried to create a balance between imports and exports, so that those who are active in the economic sector play an influential role in this regard.”

Repatriation of exports currency by exporters to the economic cycle of the country is essential’, he said, adding, “hence, Central Bank of Iran will make its utmost efforts to solve problems facing exporters in the field of returning their exports currency into the country.”

