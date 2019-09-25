Iran’s top banker meets with Kuwaiti, Qatari counterparts

Abdolnaser Hemmat, who has traveled to Kuwait to attend an international banking conference in the neighboring country, discussed ways of boosting banking ties with Mohammad Yousef Al-Hashel, the Governor and the Central Bank of Kuwait and Ali Ahmed Zayed Al-Kuwari, the governor of Qatar National Bank.

Hemmati arrived in Kuwait on Monday and has held several meetings with chief bankers of different countries during his stay.

According to him, the conference and meetings covered several important issues, including the political and economic challenges of the banking system.

“Two major issues were mainly focused in the event, one of which was the pace of technology growth and how the banking system should adapt to technological developments, and the second was the rapid growth of corporate debts that, with its current growth rate, in up to 20 years it will exceed 500 percent of the total global GDP,” he said.

The conference was attended by the governors of the central banks of Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Egypt and Jordan.

