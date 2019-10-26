Precipitation in Iran grows 31% in 51 years

The precipitation rate in Iran's main catchment areas reached 11.6 millimeters by October 25, registering a growth of 33 percent, i.e. 8.8 millimeters, compared to the average rainfall level in past 51 years.

According to data from Iran Water Resources Management Company, the country received 11.8 milliliters of rainfall on October 25, showing a decrease of one millimeter year-on-year.

The significant improvement follows the exceptional water torrents in the early spring that covered almost all provinces after six decades.

Located in a semi-arid region, Iran has long been grappling with water crisis especially in the central plateau. But the situation is different now. Dams now have much better conditions compared to previous years.

As reported in late May, 2019, the precipitation rate in Iran's main catchment areas, as of Sep. 23, 2018 to May 20, 2019, showed a 105 percent growth, bringing some respite to the huge water deficit seen for long years throughout the country.

