The figure reached 283.8 millimeters in the said time, registering 70 percent rise, about 167.1 millimeters, compared with the precipitation volume during the past 11 years.

Exceptional rainfalls since March 19 have flooded some 1,900 cities and villages across Iran, claiming over 70 lives and causing hundreds of millions of dollars of damage to Iranian water and agriculture infrastructures.

