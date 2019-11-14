NIOC to offer 6mb of crude, gas condensate at IRENEX next week

On Monday (November 18), NIOC will offer 2 million barrels of gas condensate at the base price of $57.87/b.

On the following day, November 19, the company will sell 2 million barrels of light crude oil at the base price of $56.72/b and on Wednesday, November 20, it will put for sale 2 million barrels of heavy crude oil on the market.

Iran budget law for the current calendar year, which began on March 21, obliges the Iranian Ministry of Petroleum to sell at least 2 million barrels of light crude oil, 2 million barrels of heavy crude oil and 2 million barrels of gas condensate at the IRENEX.

MNA/SHANA