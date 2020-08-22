Hosseini Infants Ceremony marked in Hazrat Masoumeh Mausoleum

"Hosseini infants’ ceremony is held every year in the country in commemoration of the martyrdom of Ali-Asghar (PBUH), the 6-month-old son of Imam Hussein (PBUH) who was martyred brutally in the battle of Karbala. This ceremony is held concurrently across the country.
TEHRAN, Aug. 22 (MNA) – The Hosseini Infancy Ceremony was held at the holy Mausoleum of Hazrat Masoumeh (PBUH) on Sat. on Qom province by fully observing of health protocols and guidelines due to the spread of pandemic in the country.
News Code 162588
