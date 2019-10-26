Iran-Mexico cooperation on upward trajectory: envoy

Mohammad Taghi Hosseini, the Iranian ambassador to Mexico City, made the remarks in a meeting with Laura Angélica Rojas Hernández, the President of Mexico's Chamber of Deputies, equivalent to the Speaker of the House in other countries.

“Tehran seeks expansion of amicable ties with Mexico City, as well as other countries in the Latin American region,” the Iranian ambassador said at the meeting.

He also voiced satisfaction over the formation of an Iranian friendship group in Mexico’s Chamber of Deputies, saying “further cooperation between the legislatures of Iran and Mexico can have a significant impact on the development of relations between the two countries in all political, economic and cultural fields.”

Hosseini then discussed Iran’s position in the Middle East and the Persian Gulf regions, as well as the country’s measures for establishment of stability and peace in the region.

The Mexican side, for her part, voiced her country’s interest in expanding further cooperation with Iran, voicing hope that the Iranian friendship group would contribute to closer relations between the two sides.

During the meeting, it was also decided to organize an Iranian cultural week event with support from Mexico’s house of representatives.

