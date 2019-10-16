Bahraini govt. should be held to account for disrespecting Iranian national anthem

Hossein Naghavi Hosseini, spokesman for the Iranian Parliament's National Security Committee, has described the Bahraini fans’ disrespect of Iranian national anthem at the start of the Tuesday match between Iran and Bahrain in Manama stadium as a pre-planned and organized action, calling for holding to account the Bahraini government for that.

The senior Iranian lawmaker pointed out that the fans should have respected the Iranian national anthem regardless of any political issues, further describing the incident as a rare move during sports events.

He called on FIFA to react to insulting move and ban Bahrain from hosting sports events.

He also noted that the majority of the Bahraini fans and players showed disrespect for Iran’s national anthem indicating the fact that the action was preplanned and pre-organized.

KI/ISNA98072418597