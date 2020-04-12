  1. Sports
Apr 12, 2020, 9:00 PM

COVID-19 claims life of Iran's former boxer

TEHRAN, Apr. 12 (MNA) – Iran's ex-national team boxer Masoud Haji Rasouli lost his life to the coronavirus on Saturday.

The 70-year-old champion was conducting some investigations and research on sports against at the Islamic Azad University.

The member of Iran national boxing team won a gold medal in the 70's at the Asian championships.

Iran’s Health Ministry Spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said on Sunday that the death toll from the coronavirus outbreak in Iran has risen to 4,474 with 71,686 confirmed cases.

Some 1,675 new cases have tested positive with the virus in the past 24 hours, increasing the total number of infections in Iran to 71,686, said Jahanpour.

