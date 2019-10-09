  1. Economy
Large gas field discovered in southern Iran

TEHRAN, Oct. 09 (MNA) – Iran has made an important offshore gas discovery in its southern region, according to a report on Wednesday.

The offshore field has been discovered 3,900 meters deep in the ground, and it is said to be capable of production for 16 years of gas consumption in capital Tehran.

Seyed Saleh Hendi, the exploration manager at the National Iranian Oil Company, confirmed the discovery of the gas field, saying “the field was discovered after one year of constant exploration in southern parts of Iran.”

Further details about the gas field will be soon disclosed by the CEO of the National Iranian Oil Company, according to the report.

