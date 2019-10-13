  1. Politics
13 October 2019 - 22:22

Iran commiserates with Japan over deadly Typhoon

TEHRAN, Oct. 13 (MNA) – Iran has extended a message of condolence to the Japanese government and nation over a deadly typhoon that has left dozens of people killed and wounded.

In a statement on Sunday, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi voiced his deepest regret over the deadly typhoon and expressed commiserations with the government and nation of Japan, as well as the families of the victims.

Hagibis Typhoon, the 19th named storm of the season, tore through Japan’s main island of Honshu on Saturday and early Sunday packing winds of up to 144 kph at landfall, killing 35 and leaving 17 unaccounted for as of Sunday afternoon, according to Kyodo News. NHK reported 166 people were injured.

The typhoon was the most powerful typhoon to hit Japan in six decades. It has paralyzed the capital, Tokyo, and surrounding areas, causing rivers to overflow and leaving almost half a million homes without power.

