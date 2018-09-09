Leader attends graduation ceremony of Army cadets

Ayatollah Khamenei is currently taking part in the graduation, enlistment, oath-taking and epaulette awarding ceremony of the Islamic Republic of Iran Army cadets at Imam Khomeini Naval Academy in the northern city of Noshahr.

During the ceremony, Deputy Coordinator of the Iranian Army Habibollah Sayyari was awarded Order of Fath, first class, by Ayatollah Khamenei, for his services in protecting the country’s water borders and national interests, expanding Iran’s presence in international waters, attempts to renovate equipment and develop the Macron coastal strip during the time he held office as the commander of the Strategic Navy of Islamic Republic of Iran’s Army.

The ceremony is currently underway at Imam Khomeini Naval Academy in Noshahr. Cadets of the academy achieve ensign rank upon graduation and join the Navy.

The details of the event will be published later.

