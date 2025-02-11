  1. World
Feb 11, 2025, 9:26 AM

Explosion hits Afghanistan's Kunduz

TEHRAN, Feb. 11 (MNA) – An explosion hit Afghanistan's Kunduz province on Tuesday morning.

The explosion occurred on Tuesday morning in front of the "Kabul Bank" branch in Kunduz city.

The cause of the blest is not know yet and there were no immediate reports of possible casualties.

MP/IRIB channel

News ID 228190

