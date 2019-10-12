Controversial reports on Turkish forces control on Ras al-Ayn

"Ras al-Ayn's residential center has been taken under control in the east of the Euphrates (River)," the Turkish Defense Ministry said, according to Daily Sabah.

Youssef Hammoud, the spokesman for the Turkey-backed SNA, said fighters had cut the 712 road that links Tal Abyad and Ras al-Ayn - the focal points of the Turkish operation that began on Wednesday.

"This advance was on a new and surprise front ... between Tal Abyad and Ras al-Ayn. On this front, they were able to cut the roads linking together Suluk, Tal Abyad, Ras al-Ayn with the villages in the area," he said in a statement to Reuters.

He said 18 villages had been captured in the advance.

Turkey's claim to liberate Ras al-Ayn town from YPG came while the AFP denied the news citing Kurdish militias some minutes later.

Turkey launched the operation on Oct. 9 claiming that it seeks to secure its borders by eliminating terrorist elements and to ensure the safe return of Syrian refugees and Syria’s territorial integrity.

MNA/PR