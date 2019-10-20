CBI continues its work through ‘unsanctionable’ networks: Hemmati

Speaking in a local event in Tehran on Sunday, Hemmati said that despite sanctions against the country and CBI being at its peak, Iran’s forex market has calmed down.

“CBI is managing the affairs and does its work in current circumstances through unsanctionable networks,” he added.

He went on to say that the country’s non-oil economic growth is positive and what has decreased the general growth rate is the reduced oil exports.

The country has managed to fulfill parts of its need for currency through non-oil exports and this has had a great effect in mitigating the pressures of sanctions, he said, adding, “Enemies put sanctions against the CBI under different pretexts since they have understood that we have foiled their purpose of sanctions.”

Elsewhere, he said that despite all problems “We should be hopeful about the future of the country’s economy.”

“Our foreign debt stands just at $9 billion while the figure for Turkey is $400 billion; this means that our economy will have great potential in the future.”

