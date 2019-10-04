France says Iran, US have one month to get to negotiating table

French President Emmanuel Macron attempted, but failed to broker talks between US President Donald Trump and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in New York last week, as Trump refused to meet Iran's condition for talks, that is, the lifting of all unlawful sanctions that were re-imposed after the US withdrew from the Iran nuclear deal in May 2018.

“We consider that these initiatives, which didn’t succeed, are still on the table and it is up to Iran and the United States to seize (them) in a relatively short amount of time because Iran has announced new measures to reduce its commitments to the Vienna accord in November,” Jean-Yves Le Drian told parliament’s foreign affairs committee, according to Reuters.

“These measures risk leading to a new period of tension and new escalation so we must take advantage of the political space that exists to move forward,” Le Drian said.

Shortly after the US withdrew from nuclear deal inked between Iran and six world’s major powers and reimposed sanctions on Iran, Islamic Republic of Iran warned that if other parties involved in Iran’s nuclear talks fail to live up to their commitments, it will reduce its JCPOA commitments.

In this line, after Europe failed to live up to its commitments, Iran reduced its nuclear commitments in three stages and emphasized that if EU fails to take practical steps to safeguard Iran's economic interests in the face of US sanctions, it will go ahead with the the fourth stage of reducing commitments.

