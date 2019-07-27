  1. Politics
27 July 2019 - 21:00

Agriculture min. pays visit to some agro projects in China

Agriculture min. pays visit to some agro projects in China

TEHRAN, Jul. 27 (MNA) – Iranian Agriculture Minister Mahmoud Hojjati visited some successful agricultural projects in China’s Qingdao.

The projects included two fish farming ones and a research one of farming rice.

Hojjati also met with Meng Fanli, mayor of Qingdao, where the two sides discussed expansion of mutual cooperation.

HJ/ 4677381

News Code 148129

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 8 + 7 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News