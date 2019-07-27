Agriculture min. pays visit to some agro projects in China

The projects included two fish farming ones and a research one of farming rice.
TEHRAN, Jul. 27 (MNA) – Iranian Agriculture Minister Mahmoud Hojjati visited some successful agricultural projects in China’s Qingdao.
The projects included two fish farming ones and a research one of farming rice.
Hojjati also met with Meng Fanli, mayor of Qingdao, where the two sides discussed expansion of mutual cooperation.
HJ/ 4677381
