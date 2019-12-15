Traditional method of threshing rice

GILAN, Dec. 15 (MNA) – Tiller rice-threshing machines were used in northern villages of the country in 1980s and 1990s. Rice threshers are of the old agricultural machinery that were used to separate and sort rice seeds from stem. Until a few years ago, these machines were used in most northern parts of the country.

Upon the entrance of combine harvester into the country in the recent years, this traditional machinery was fallen into oblivion and it never used on the agricultural land.