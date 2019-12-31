Iranian court sentences ex-minister’s daughter to 20 years in prison: spox

In a Tuesday press conference, the spokesman said that the court has also sentenced Nematzadeh to 74 lashes and fined with some $345,000 on charges of creating ‘major disruption in the distribution of public goods’.

Nematzadeh, along with the other convict Ahmad Reza Lashkaripour, has also been permanently barred from public service.

She was arrested in September on charges of economic corruption in the medicine industry. She is the daughter of Mohammad Reza Nematzadeh, former minister of industry, mines, and trade.

The spokesman also said that the case of Vice-President Jahangiri’s brother, who has also been charged with corruption, will be sent to the court and proceedings have already begun.

