29 September 2019 - 20:27

Iran, Switzerland stress facilitating visa issuance, bilateral scientific cooperation

TEHRAN, Sep. 29 (MNA) – The director-general for consular affairs of Switzerland Confederation and Ali Asghar Mohammadi, Director General for Consular Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran have stressed the need for facilitating visa issuance and bilateral scientific and tourism cooperation between the two countries.

According to the Public Relations Department of the Iranian Foreign Ministry, the Director-General for Consular Affairs at the  Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran Ali Asghar Mohammadi held a meeting with the director-general for consular affairs of Switzerland Confederation and the Swiss ambassador in Tehran on Sunday.

In the meeting, in addition to addressing bilateral consular issues, the two sides stressed the need for visa facilitation, scientific, academic and tourism co-operation between the two countries.

Ali Asghar Mohammadi, for his part, announced Iran's readiness to sign consular cooperation agreements and basic judicial documents with Switzerland.

The two sides also discussed the process of digitization of consular services in their respective Ministries of Foreign Affairs and assessed the cooperation and exchange of experience in this field as feasible and useful.

