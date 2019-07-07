  1. Technology
Switzerland keen to expand scientific coop. with Iran

Tehran, Jul. 07 (MNA) – The chancellor of Iran’s Sharif University of Technology said that Switzerland’s universities are interested to expand scientific cooperation with Iranian universities.

Referring to his recent visit to Switzerland, the chancellor of Iran’s Sharif University of Technology Mahmud Fotouhi said that Switzerland’s universities are interested to exchange professors and students and to develop scientific cooperation with Iranian universities.

Fotouhi mentioned that most universities in Switzerland, especially two technical and engineering universities, have expressed their interest in exchanging professors and students, adding that Sharif University of Technology already cooperates with universities of this country and hope to expand cooperation.

