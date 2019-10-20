841-MW production capacity of renewable power plants ‘active’ in nationwide

He made the remarks on Sunday and added, “presently, renewable power plants have been launched in all provinces of the country.”

He put the total production capacity of renewable power plants installed in the nationwide at 841 megawatts and this production capacity has been realized by 115 private sector companies.

To date, about 3,500 solar power plants have been installed across the country, he said, adding, “in addition, construction operation of 2,500 solar power plants is underway in disadvantaged and deprived areas of the country.”

Installation of renewable power plants in the country has generated employment opportunities for about 53,420 people per annum, Iran’s Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Organization (SATBA) Spokesman Jafar Mohammadnejad Sigaroudi added.

