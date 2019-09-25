Number of tourists visiting Yazd up by 32%

The Deputy of Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism Organization of Yazd Province Homa Khorshidi said that the number of tourists visiting Yazd has increased in the first six months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21 – September 21); showing 32 percent increase as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

Referring to Italian tourist as the highest number of people entering Yazd province, she mentioned that about 70,000 foreign tourists from China, Italy, Germany and France have visited Yazd province since the start of the Iranian year.

Yazd has a unique Iranian architecture. It has 4,000 tourist attraction places. It is nicknamed the "City of Windcatchers" from its many examples. It is also very well known for its Zoroastrian fire temples, cisterns, qanats (underground channels), yakhchals (coolers), Persian handicrafts, hand-woven cloth, silk weaving, Persian cotton candy, and its time-honored confectioneries.

