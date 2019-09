GORGAN, Sep. 25 (MNA) – Golestan National Park, commonly known as the Golestan Jungle, is located in Golestan Province, northeastern Iran. It has a variety of habitats, such as temperate broad leaf forests, grasslands, shrublands and rocky areas. The fauna is very rich and consists of Persian leopards, Indian wolves, brown bear, Jackal, wild boars, maral deer, roe deer and wild goats.