London would pay $500mn tanks debt to Iran under court order: Hunt

Hunt added that added the cash could not be linked to the release of the imprisoned British-Iranian Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe.

"Our policy as the British government had always been absolutely clear. We are a law-abiding government, so if there is a court order that says that this money has to be paid ... then we obey the law. ... The court process is still continuing, it is still deciding the exact amount that has to be paid," Hunt said, as quoted by The Guardian.

The United Kingdom owes Iran roughly 400 million pounds for Chieftain tanks, which it sold to Tehran in the 1980s but never delivered.

Zaghari-Ratcliffe is a convict being held in Iranian prisons for security offenses. Iranian Intelligence authorities arrested Zaghari at the Imam Khomeini International Airport on April 3, 2016, on her way to London where she has been residing after visiting her parents in Tehran. The 39-year-old was arrested after it became clear that she had run an illegal course to recruit and train people for the Persian service of the BBC, which is a major party to the "soft war" being waged by the West against Tehran, according to Iranian officials.

