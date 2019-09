President Rouhani held talks with UK’s Johnson on Tuesday on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.

A UK government spokesperson said in a statement that during the meeting, Johnson had invited Rouhani to visit London to continue bilateral and international talks between the two sides.

Johnson also called for the release of Iranian-British citizen Nazanin Zaghari, who is serving her term in Iran on espionage charges, he added.

