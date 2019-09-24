Iran to build PVM plants in western cities

Speaking on Monday, the CEO of the National Petrochemical Company (NPC), Behzad Mohammadi, said that the company was considering construction of propylene via methanol (PVM) projects in western Iran.

Speaking in a ceremony to ink an agreement between Tabriz Petrochemical Plant and the Petrochemical Research and Technology Company (PRTC) on the sidelines of the 13th Iran Plast Exhibition, Mohammadi described PRTC as the servant of the petrochemical’s development and lauded the company for its services.

The 13th Iran Plast international exhibition began on Sunday, September 22 and will run through September 25 at Tehran’s permanent fairgrounds.

He said PRTC was tasked with serving the interests and goals of the industry, adding NPC was keen on ensuring technological development of the industry.

The NPC CEO further revered Parsian Oil and Gas Holding and TPC for their confident in PRTC for offering them the technical savvy required for production of heavy density polyethylene (HDPE).

Mohammadi further voiced NPC’s support for small and big companies in the petrochemical industry of Iran.

MNA/SHANA