Intl. ‘Peace & Defense’ book fair opens in Tehran

The opening ceremony was held with Major General Hossein Hassani Sa'di, deputy commander of Khatam al-Anbia Air Defense Base, and a host of military attaches of other countries in attendance.

The exhibition includes forty booths which offer various books on peace and security published by different units of Iranian Armed Forces and some friend countries.

The seven-day event is being held on the occasion of Sacred Defense Week which marks the start of the Iraqi war on Iran in September 1980.

MAH/ 4719608