Germany's Merkel urges return to JCPOA to defuse Middle East tensions

“We believe that the deal to stop Iran from acquiring military nuclear capabilities is a building block we need to get back to,” Merkel said during a news conference with Jordan’s King Abdullah, according to Reuters. The remark cames as Iran has repeatedly announced that nuclear weapons have no place in the country's defense doctrine.

The German Chancellor added that “in recent days tensions in the region rose and Germany will always be in favor of deescalation and long-term solutions are only possible through a political process.”

Her remarks come exactly a week after she said that Europe had decided to uphold the Iran nuclear deal and would keep trying to find solutions that averted escalation.

"Step by step we will keep trying to find solutions with Iran that prevent an escalation of tensions in a globally sensitive region. That's our job," Merkel told the lower house of parliament last Wednesday, according to Reuters.

