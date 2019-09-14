Iran demonstrates power with three-set win over Sri Lanka

The 20th edition of the event kicked off on Friday in Tehran’s 12,000-seater Azadi stadium with 16 teams in participation.

Igor Kolaković’s men didn’t face a serious challenge in their first game as they managed to win Sri Lanka in three straight sets (25-15, 25-17, 25-23).

Pourya Yali led the scoring for Iran with 17 points from 14 attacks and a team-leading 3 blocks.

Kolaković didn’t field its top guns in this match to save them for more important games ahead. The team will take on Qatar on Saturday.

Iran is in Group A of the event along with Sri Lanka, Australia and Qatar.

16 teams compete in 4 groups to determine the continental champion. Also, eight best teams of the event will advance to 2020 Men's Asian Olympic Qualification Tournament in China’s Jiangmen in January where the winner will win the Olympics quota.

