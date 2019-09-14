Scientific, manpower development, govt.’s top priority: Veep

He made the remarks on Sat. in the farewell and introduction ceremony of the minister of education and added, “Ministry of Education is responsible for scientific and social development in the country.”

For this purpose, the government is duty bound to invest in training and education sector of the country, he added.

Jahangiri reiterated, “all life skills should be taught at school and Ministry of Education should be hub of training and dialogue.”

He emphasized to the key and important role of the Ministry of Education and stated, “the ministry should be hub of reasoning, logic and logical achievement to religious and ethical values and criteria.”

“Participation” is one of the main discussions in the development of communities, he said, adding, “education officials should focus on the internal structure and culture of the ministry in the face of shortfalls and bottlenecks and should plan properly in line with materializing most objectives in education sector of the country.”

Es’hagh Jahangiri pointed to the policies and programs outlined in the Ministry of Education for children, young adults and schoolchildren and added, “approaches of the Establishment and education sector of the country should be followed up with sensitivity in comparison with the world phenomena.”

