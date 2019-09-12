Iran condemns Israeli PM’s annexation plan

“While certain Arab countries, who claim to be leading the Arab world, are dealing with marginal issues, are busy with war and fratricide in Yemen under the aegis of supporters of the Quds-occupying regime, have formed a friendship with the Zionist regime, and have allied themselves with Netanyahu, the infanticidal regime has been given an opportunity to publicize its evil intentions,” Mousavi said in a statement on Wednesday according to Foreign Ministry website.

“Netanyahu is seeking to win votes for staying in power and proceeding with expansionism and aggression by making allegations against the Islamic Republic of Iran one day, and expressing his sinister intention to annex more parts of Palestine the other day,” Mousavi said.

The spokesman also pointed to an upcoming session of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, adding, “The Islamic Republic of Iran would support any collective action by Muslim countries to prevent the continuation of acts of aggression and expansionism of the regime that has usurped Palestine.”

Netanyahu on Tuesday said Israel will impose its sovereignty over the Jordan Valley and other settlements in the occupied West Bank if he wins next week’s Israeli election.

MNA/MFA