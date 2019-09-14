Efforts of ‘Little Hitler’ to stay in power helps earlier destruction of Israeli regime: Amir-Abdollahian

Netanyahu’s ‘thoughtless and intimidating’ remarks are part of the Americans and Israelis’ vicious plan dubbed ‘the Deal of the Century’, said Amir-Abdollahian on Saturday, vehemently condemning Israeli PM’s remark.

Calling the Israeli PM the ‘little Hitler’, he said that Netanyahu is seeking to ignite a war in the region with the support of the Trump administration and the money of some oil-rich countries and then, to shelter from damages of the war under US support.

“In case of this measure’s realization, which is a violation of international law, the Palestinian nation and the Resistance will teach a great lesson to Zionists for playing with fire,” added the Iranian Parliamentary Director General for International Affairs.

He also called on international bodies and all countries to take practical steps to stop the Israeli regime’s measures which threaten global peace and security.

“The Zionist regime Prime Minister and Zionists should abandon their dreams and know that the Palestinian and regional fighters cannot wait to teach an unforgettable and historic lesson to Zionists with all their power and experience from 33-day and Gaza wars. And Netanyahu is helping earlier destruction of Israel by his efforts to stay in power.”

Netanyahu has promised to go ahead with the annexation plan in case he emerges victorious in the forthcoming votes. “Today I announce my intention to apply with the formation of the next government Israeli sovereignty over the Jordan Valley and northern Dead Sea,” Netanyahu said in a speech broadcast live on Israeli TV channels on Tuesday evening.

The remarks were condemned by the international community. Ironically enough, Saudi Arabia that has been seeking to normalize ties with Israel also criticized Netanyahu for this “dangerous escalation against the Palestinian people” and called for an emergency meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres voiced concern over announced Israeli plans, saying that if realized, such a measure will be “a serious violation of international law.”

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Seyyed Abbas Mousavi strongly condemned the remarks, saying, “Netanyahu is seeking to win votes for staying in power and proceeding with expansionism and aggression by making allegations against the Islamic Republic of Iran one day, and expressing his sinister intention to annex more parts of Palestine the other day.”

“The Islamic Republic of Iran would support any collective action by Muslim countries to prevent the continuation of acts of aggression and expansionism of the regime that has usurped Palestine,” he also added.

