Netanyahu’s annexation plan ‘a serious violation of intl. law’: Guterres

“The Secretary-General is concerned by Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu’s statement declaring his intention, if elected, to annex the Jordan Valley and northern Dead Sea as a first step to applying Israeli sovereignty over all settlements and other areas in the occupied West Bank,” read a statement on Wednesday issued by his spokesman Stéphane Dujarric.

“Such steps, if implemented, would constitute a serious violation of international law. They would be devastating to the potential of reviving negotiations and regional peace, while severely undermining the viability of the two-State solution,” added the statement.

Also, in a separate message on Wednesday to ‘the 2019 United Nations International Media Seminar on Peace in the Middle East’ which is being held in Turkey’s Ankara, Guterres highlighted that “The ongoing political, economic and humanitarian crisis in the Occupied Palestinian Territory has reached alarming proportions.”

“The situation in Gaza is of special concern as approximately two million Palestinians remain under severe movement and access restrictions, mired in increasing poverty and unemployment, with limited access to adequate health, education, water and electricity,” he said, adding, “The international community must act with speed and determination to address Palestine’s urgent economic and humanitarian needs.”

“The United Nations remains committed to supporting Palestinians and Israelis to end the conflict on the basis of international law, relevant UN resolutions and previous agreements,” said the UN Secretary-General.

Netanyahu has promised to go ahead with the annexation plan in case he emerges victorious in the forthcoming votes. “Today I announce my intention to apply with the formation of the next government Israeli sovereignty over the Jordan Valley and northern Dead Sea,” Netanyahu said in a speech broadcast live on Israeli TV channels on Tuesday evening, according to PressTV.

The 69-year-old Chairman of the Likud-National Liberal Movement also reiterated his intention to annex Israeli settlements throughout the occupied West Bank if re-elected, and in coordination with US President Donald Trump.

Ironically enough, Saudi Arabia that has been seeking to normalize ties with Israel also criticized Netanyahu for this “dangerous escalation against the Palestinian people” and called for an emergency meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

The OIC Secretary General Yousef bin Al-Othaimeen strongly condemned Netanyahu’s intention, emphasizing that the "dangerous announcement is another aggression against the Palestinian people’s rights.”

He said the OIC meeting will discuss the possible political and legal measures that could be taken to confront Israel’s new aggression.

