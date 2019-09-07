S. Korean co. assisting INSIG with installation of machinery

Abdolkarim Pahlavani informed that the CEO of the South Korean company paid a visit to INSIG in the southern province of Khuzestan on Thursday to improve the quality of the products of the Iranian company using modern technology and increase their competitiveness with foreign rivals.

“By cooperation of MJM, hydrostatic pipe testing machine would be reinstalled in the Iranian company after several years of being purchased making INSIG able to manufacture API pipes at highest international standards,” he said.

As reported, annual capacity of Iranian National Steel Industrial Group hovers around 1,435,000 tons of steel products and 430,000 tons steel ingots. In addition to supplying the main part of the country needs, it is one of important exporters of steel products.

It also produces fittings and wire, seamless pipe and beam. The Industrial Group includes steelmaking plant, Kowsar rolling plant, fittings and wire rolling plant, beam rolling plant, pipe plant and machine manufacturing plant.

HJ/IRN 83467546