Zarif calls OFAC 'jail warden'

"OFAC is nothing more than a JAIL WARDEN: Ask for reprieve (waiver), get thrown in solitary for the audacity. Ask again and you might end up in the gallows," Zarif wrote in a tweet on Thursday.

"The only way to mitigate US Economic Terrorism (sanctions) is to decide to finally free yourself from the hangman’s noose," the Iranian diplomat added.

Zarif's remarks came after the US State Department announced a reward of up to $15 million for any person who helps Washington's "maximum pressure" campaign against Iran, which includes zeroing out Iran's oil sales.

The reward was declared by US Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook, who made a series of allegations against Iran and the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) during a press conference on Wednesday.

Hook also announced new sanctions against what he called a "shipping network" including 11 vessels and 25 entities and individuals involved in Iran's oil trade.

MNA