  1. Politics
5 September 2019 - 12:36

Zarif calls OFAC 'jail warden'

Zarif calls OFAC 'jail warden'

TEHRAN, Sep. 05 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has called the US Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), which is in charge of enforcing economic sanctions on other countries, as "nothing more than a jail warden."

"OFAC is nothing more than a JAIL WARDEN: Ask for reprieve (waiver), get thrown in solitary for the audacity. Ask again and you might end up in the gallows," Zarif wrote in a tweet on Thursday.

"The only way to mitigate US Economic Terrorism (sanctions) is to decide to finally free yourself from the hangman’s noose," the Iranian diplomat added. 

Zarif's remarks came after the US State Department announced a reward of up to $15 million for any person who helps Washington's "maximum pressure" campaign against Iran, which includes zeroing out Iran's oil sales.

The reward was declared by US Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook, who made a series of allegations against Iran and the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) during a press conference on Wednesday.

Hook also announced new sanctions against what he called a "shipping network" including 11 vessels and 25 entities and individuals involved in Iran's oil trade.

MNA

News Code 149727

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 9 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News