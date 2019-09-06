Iran’s non-oil exports hits $3.2bn in last month

According to this report, Iran’s export of commodities in the last month of the current year recorded a 16 percent decline as compared to the same period of last year.

In this period, $3.4 billion worth of products were imported into the country, showing a 8.1 percent decline as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

Considering the imports and exports value, trade balance without crude oil hit negative in the same period except second month of the current year.

MA/4712563