  1. Economy
6 September 2019 - 21:00

Iran’s non-oil exports hits $3.2bn in last month

Iran's non-oil exports hits $3.2bn in last month

TEHRAN, Sep. 06 (MNA) – Economic studies of Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (TCCIMA) showed that country’s export of non-oil commodities in the last month of the current Iranian calendar year (July 21 – August 21) hit $3.2 billion, registering a 3.2 percent hike as compared to a month earlier.

According to this report, Iran’s export of commodities in the last month of the current year recorded a 16 percent decline as compared to the same period of last year.

In this period, $3.4 billion worth of products were imported into the country, showing a 8.1 percent decline as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

Considering the imports and exports value, trade balance without crude oil hit negative in the same period except second month of the current year.

