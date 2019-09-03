Iran, Pakistan hold seminar on ways to develop trade relations

The Iranian Consulate General in Lahore Mohammad Reza Nazeri and the members of Pakistan Industrial and Traders Associations (PIAF) held a seminar in Lahore to discuss issues related to the bilateral trade between two neighboring countries of Iran and Pakistan.

The demands of the two countries' businessmen, the increase of direct flights between Iran and Pakistan, resolving obstacles hindering issuance of visas and the facilitation of the consular and tourism procedures, especially for Pakistani pilgrims during Muharram and Safar mourning months, were among the demands of the participants in the seminar.

The Iranian Consul General in Lahore pointed to the agreement between the two countries to increase the volume of bilateral trade to $ 5 billion, emphasizing that Iran and Pakistan should use each other's diplomatic and economic potentials to further consolidate bilateral trade ties.

He added that the two countries could expand their cooperation on importing and exporting different commodities, especially agricultural, meat, energy and petrochemical products.

