ICT min. appreciates Indonesia for achievements in coop. with Iran

The Indonesian Embassy in Tehran concluded a series of events commemorating the 74th anniversary of Indonesian independence with a diplomatic reception held on August 19, 2019 at the Parsian Evin Hotel.

According to a press release by the Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia in Iran, in his remarks, Ambassador Octavino Alimudin conveyed a number of achievements of bilateral cooperation between Indonesia and Iran for 1 year, including increasing the number of Iran trade values, signing a number of agreements on health cooperation, women's empowerment and child protection and the drug agreement.

In the midst of the current conditions after the JCPOA, Indonesia remains committed to continuously improving close relations with Iran and continuing to enhance cooperation in other fields including cooperation in politics, economy, including tourism, and increased cooperation in processed industries and social-cultural cooperation including media, education, research youth and sports.

Meanwhile, the Iranian Minister of Information, Communications and Technology, Mohammad Javad Jahromi, who was present as the guest of honor expressed his appreciation for the various achievements of the two countries' cooperation such as increased cooperation in the fields of ICT, including start-ups. Minister Jahromi also expressed his hope to maintain close relations with Indonesia which has been running for 60 years.

The event was also attended by ambassadors of foreign representatives, defense attaché, media, academics, businessmen and high ranking officials of the Iranian government. The reception presented a variety of cultural and artistic displays and infographics related to Indonesia, and the audience was also spoiled with traditional Indonesian cuisines.

MNA/PR