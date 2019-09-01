Famous anti-capitalist thinker Immanuel Wallerstein dies at age of 88

American sociologist, economic historian and world-systems analyst Immanuel Maurice Wallerstein died yesterday August 31 at the age of 88.

The well-known critic of capitalism visited Iran in March 2014 and attended two scientific events one in Tehran University and another at Iran's Centre for Strategic Studies, a think tank co-founded by Iran’s president, Hassan Rouhani.

According to a report by Washington Post on his visit to Iran, Wallerstein’s explanation for the persistence of global inequality resonated with thinkers in many third world countries and was perhaps why Iranian intellectuals have embraced his ideas for so long.

KI