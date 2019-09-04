Foreign Ministry condoles death of American thinker Immanuel Wallerstein

"My condolences for the loss of Immanuel Wallerstein, a great sociologist and the author of 'The Modern World-System'," Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi wrote in a tweet on Wednesday.

"The memory of his visit to Iran in [2014] is unforgettable for all Iranian professors, students and researchers of International Relations," Mousavi added.

Immanuel Maurice Wallerstein was an American sociologist, economic historian and world-systems analyst, who died on August 31 at the age of 88. He had been a Senior Research Scholar at Yale University since 2000, and was notable for his views about the decline of major powers, including the United States..

The well-known critic of capitalism visited Iran in March 2014 and attended two scientific events one in Tehran University and another at Iran's Center for Strategic Studies.

MNA