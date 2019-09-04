  1. Politics
Foreign Ministry condoles death of American thinker Immanuel Wallerstein

TEHRAN, Sep.4 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi has voiced deep condolences over the deah of American thinker and author of “The Modern World-System”, Immanuel Wallerstein, who died at the age of 88.

"My condolences for the loss of Immanuel Wallerstein, a great sociologist and the author of 'The Modern World-System'," Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi wrote in a tweet on Wednesday. 

"The memory of his visit to Iran in [2014] is unforgettable for all Iranian professors, students and researchers of International Relations," Mousavi added. 

Immanuel Maurice Wallerstein was an American sociologist, economic historian and world-systems analyst, who died on August 31 at the age of 88.  He had been a Senior Research Scholar at Yale University since 2000, and was notable for his views about the decline of major powers, including the United States..

The well-known critic of capitalism visited Iran in March 2014 and attended two scientific events one in Tehran University and another at Iran's Center for Strategic Studies.

