Caspian Sea littoral states attend 1st tourism forum

The representatives of the five Caspian Sea littoral states, namely Kazakhstan, Iran, Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan and Russia attended the event, which was held at the Peace House Forum of the Kazakh capital.

Heading a high-ranking delegation, Deputy Minister of Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism of Iran Vali Teymouri took part in the two-day meeting.

At the meeting, Iran's proposal for signing a Memorandum of Understanding to facilitate group travel was welcomed by the members and it was planned to include Iran in the list of countries receiving e-visas after examinations.

Regarding the Islamic Republic’s potentials in the tourism sector, Teymouri urged other participants to create a new space for tourism in the Caspian region through outlining multilateral and bilateral approaches between these countries and the Islamic Republic of Iran to help promote the regional tourism industry.

