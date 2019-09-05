Judiciary chief visits Zanjan prov.

ZANJAN, Sep. 05 (MNA) – Judiciary Chief Ayatollah Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi arrived in Zanjan on Thu. and was welcomed by the Leader’s representative and governor general of this province, as well as other provincial officials.

Paying homage to the sublime status of martyrs, participating in a meeting with scholars, elite and clerics of the province, visiting judges and staffers of provincial Justice Administration Department are of the other programs of the judiciary chief in this visit.