Release of Iranian tanker not enough, compensation needed: Judiciary chief

“This seizure cannot be compensated with the mere act of releasing, rather legal proceedings are required as far as receiving recompense so as to set an example for all who violate international rules,” Raeisi said on Monday in a meeting of Supreme Judiciary Council.

On July 4, Britain’s naval forces unlawfully seized the Adrian Darya 1 vessel, then known as Grace 1, and its cargo of 2.1 million barrels of oil in the Strait of Gibraltar under the pretext that the supertanker had been suspected of carrying crude to Syria in violation of the European Union’s unilateral sanctions against the Arab country.

Tehran, however, rejected London’s claim about the tanker’s destination and slammed the seizure as “piracy.”

On Thursday, Gibraltar’s government announced it was releasing the supertanker despite pressure from the US for the vessel’s continued detainment.

