Iran tanker ‘HELM’ breaks down in Red Sea

According to the Iranian Oil Ministry, the oil tanker HELM encountered a technical problem at 6:30 AM Tehran time on Tuesday, August 20, 75 miles off the north of Yanbu port in the Red Sea.

Akbar Jabal-Ameli, technical director of the National Iranian Tanker Company (NITC) said “the ship’s crew are fixing the defect and the vessel is in a stable condition from a safety standpoint.”

“Fortunately, the ship’s crew are in a safe condition,” he added.

“All necessary measures are being taken to fix the problem. The ship’s crew are in full preparedness and are currently fixing the defect,” he noted.

MNA/4697699