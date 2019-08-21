  1. Iran
21 August 2019 - 10:50

Iran tanker ‘HELM’ breaks down in Red Sea

TEHRAN, Aug. 21 (MNA) – The National Iranian Tanker Company (NITC) reported Wed. that one of its oil tankers, identified as HELM, has broken down in the Red Sea, adding that the crew are safe and repairs are underway.

According to the Iranian Oil Ministry, the oil tanker HELM encountered a technical problem at 6:30 AM Tehran time on Tuesday, August 20, 75 miles off the north of Yanbu port in the Red Sea.

Akbar Jabal-Ameli, technical director of the National Iranian Tanker Company (NITC) said “the ship’s crew are fixing the defect and the vessel is in a stable condition from a safety standpoint.”

“Fortunately, the ship’s crew are in a safe condition,” he added.

“All necessary measures are being taken to fix the problem. The ship’s crew are in full preparedness and are currently fixing the defect,” he noted.

