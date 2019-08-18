All should be ready as enemies don’t stop devising plots: Kharrazi

Addressing a local event in Tehran on Sunday, Kharrazi described the release of Grace 1 as a diplomatic victory for Iran and a defeat for England which had detained the supertanker illegally. “Surely, these actions of enemies will not end here and they always plan new conspiracies against us and we should be ready to confront them,” he said.

Gibraltar’s government announced this week it was releasing the supertanker despite pressure from the US for the vessel’s continued detainment. The supertanker, laden with 2.1 million barrels of oil, was illegally detained by British Marines off the coasts of Gibraltar on 4 July. Iran had condemned UK’s measure as ‘piracy’.

Kharrazi, in his remarks, noted that “we can only confront enemies’ bullying behavior through our resistance.”

He went on to say that Iran will continue its resistance approach as far as the country’s problems are solved.

MAH/ 4695424