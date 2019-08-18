Iran to participate at Kabul’s Ariana ICT

The 1st International Information and Communications Technology of Afghanistan (Ariana ICT) is going to be held at the Inter-Continental Hotel of Kabul during 3-5 September, 2019.

Iran and Afghanistan’s shared religion, language and culture provide a unique opportunity to boost bilateral economic relations and Afghanistan’s development in the ICT sector means a huge market for collaboration and investment.

Ariana ICT Exhibition fairground spans 2,000 square meters across 3 halls and multiple conference rooms and business meetings.

ZZ/IRN83441367