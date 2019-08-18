  1. Economy
Iran to participate at Kabul’s Ariana ICT

TEHRAN, Aug. 18 (MNA) – Iran’s national pavilion will be held at the 1st International Information and Communications Technology of Afghanistan (Ariana ICT) in Kabul.

The 1st International Information and Communications Technology of Afghanistan (Ariana ICT) is going to be held at the Inter-Continental Hotel of Kabul during 3-5 September, 2019.

Iran and Afghanistan’s shared religion, language and culture provide a unique opportunity to boost bilateral economic relations and Afghanistan’s development in the ICT sector means a huge market for collaboration and investment.

Ariana ICT Exhibition fairground spans 2,000 square meters across 3 halls and multiple conference rooms and business meetings.

