18 August 2019 - 10:58

Araghchi outlines foreign policies for parl. independent faction members

TEHRAN, Aug. 18 (MNA) – Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi attended a session of the Parliament’s independent faction on Sunday morning to outline his respective ministry’s polices in the face of the challenges posed by the US, a lawmaker said.

“At the session, the deputy foreign minister delineated his ministry’s measures to prevent the formation of a US-centered coalition against Iran,” Mehrdad Lahouti, the spokesman of the Parliament’s Independent Faction said.

“Mr. Araghchi stressed that the ministry is making every effort to foil the United States’ plots in the region,” he added.

According to the lawmaker, topics including the ways to continue economic ties with other countries and enhancing the oil sales, as well as Iran's nuclear deal, were also discussed during the meeting.

